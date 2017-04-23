For love of horses, Czech rider turns equine therapist

A horse is stretched by physiotherapists inside the horse rehabilitation centre in the village of Hrobice, Czech Republic April 21, 2017. — Reuters pixHROBICE (Czech Republic), April 23 — After a career in show jumping, Czech rider Adela Liskova has managed to spin her new career in horse dentistry into equine full-care therapy.

Her clinic — central Europe’s first, founded in 2014 — now offering a range of therapies from infrared saunas and water massage to hoof recovery and laser therapy.

“I fulfilled my dream as I see this work with horses has meaning.... I see the animal feels better after and it also makes the people around the horse better—the rider or the owner of the horse are happy when we improve (the horse’s) performance,” she says.

A horse walks on a water belt inside the horse rehabilitation centre in the village of Hrobice, Czech Republic April 21, 2017. Liskova, 40, started as a dentist for horses in her post-riding days. After seeing similar horse rehabilitation centres in the United States, Britain, Denmark and Germany, she wanted to bring the same experience to her less-well off country.

The most popular therapy at the clinic, which is 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague, is water box training, simulating walking in a river, Liskova said.

As for the teeth, Liskova is still sought after, performing the scarcely available treatment. — Reuters