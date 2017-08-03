Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Food from thin air — have scientists discovered the ‘impossible’? (VIDEO)

Thursday August 3, 2017
11:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Police grilling of Israeli PM’s wife over suspected public money diversionPolice grilling of Israeli PM’s wife over suspected public money diversion

The Edit: How eggplants are offering seeds of hope for displaced IraqiThe Edit: How eggplants are offering seeds of hope for displaced Iraqi

The Edit: Upcoming Terry Pratchett exhibition teased in imagesThe Edit: Upcoming Terry Pratchett exhibition teased in images

The Edit: Watch the trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’The Edit: Watch the trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

HELSINKI, Aug 3 — Researchers in Finland have made food from electricity and carbon dioxide captured from the air.

The study is part of the joint Neo-Carbon Energy research project by scientists at Lappeenranta University of Technology and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland.

The food-creating system uses a bioreactor, which contains water, microbes and nutrients such as nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus.

The electric current triggers electrolysis of the water and with carbon dioxide captured from the air, the end result of the chemical reaction produces a powdery edible compound.

The compound contains more than 50 per cent protein, 25 per cent carbohydrates and the rest is fats and nucleic acids.

The food-creating system uses a bioreactor, which contains water, microbes and nutrients such as nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus. — Reuters picThe food-creating system uses a bioreactor, which contains water, microbes and nutrients such as nitrogen, sulfur and phosphorus. — Reuters pic

“In practice, all the raw materials are available from the air,” Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, Principal Scientist at VTT said in a press release.

“In the future, the technology can be transported to, for instance, deserts and other areas facing famine. One possible alternative is a home reactor, a type of domestic appliance that the consumer can use to produce the needed protein.”

According to the UN, 795 million people are undernourished globally and another 2 billion people are expected to join them by 2050. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline