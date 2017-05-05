Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 11:52 am GMT+8

‘Flawless’ heart-shaped diamond highlights Geneva auction

Friday May 5, 2017
This handout photo released on May 3, 2017 by Christie’s auction house shows ‘La Legende’, a 92-carat D colour flawless heart-shaped diamond pendant, signed by Boehmer et Bassenge. — AFP picThis handout photo released on May 3, 2017 by Christie’s auction house shows ‘La Legende’, a 92-carat D colour flawless heart-shaped diamond pendant, signed by Boehmer et Bassenge. — AFP picGENEVA, May 5 — The largest ever “flawless” heart-shaped diamond to appear at auction will go under the hammer at Christie’s sale of precious jewels in Geneva this month, and is expected to fetch up to US$20 million (RM86.7 million).

The 92-carat pendant suspended from a pearl sautoir is the showcase piece at Christie’s spring sale, set for May 17 at the ultra-luxe Four Seasons des Bergues hotel on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Despite what Christie’s calls the piece’s “pure quality and magnitude”, the necklace is unlikely to approach the jaw-dropping sums paid for smaller coloured diamonds in recent years.

In Hong Kong last month the 59.60-carat “Pink Star” fetched a record US$71.2 million, a price that highlighted the galloping market for rare pink and blue diamonds.

Film buffs with a seat at the Christie’s sale will also have the chance to bid on a set of ruby and diamond earrings and matching bracelet given to late Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor in 1957 by her then husband, director and producer Mike Todd.

Christie’s said the parure could sell for up to US$500,000.

A total of 250 lots will be on offer at the auction, likely to be attended by high-end buyers from across the globe but especially Asia, a continent that has increasingly scooped up the world’s most valuable stones. — AFP

