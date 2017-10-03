Five ways to rock the biker cap

The biker cap has become an off-duty model staple. NEW YORK, Oct 3 — Now that fall is here, it is time to hang up your straw hat and find a more suitable headwear option for the new season. The timing is perfect, as the streetwear accessory of the moment just so happens to be the biker cap.

The Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear shows have seen a revival of the biker cap, both on and off the catwalks. It has become an off-duty model staple, with Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Baldwin all testing out the look over the past few weeks. And the fashion houses have picked up on its appeal — Moschino's Milan show last week featured studded leather biker caps, and Dior debuted a black felt version with a netted veil.

Here are five ways to tap into the trend this season:

Isabel Marant

Keep things classic with this marine-inspired ‘Evie Virgin Wool Cap' from Isabel Marant, crafted from 70 per cent wool.

Manokhi

Want to add a bit of edge to your biker cap game? A white leather version, like this lambskin one from Manokhi, should do the trick.

Shikumi

Kill two fall trends with one stone with a black leather studded biker cap like this one from Shikumi.



Eugenia Kim

Eugenia Kim's take on the biker cap trend is extra soft and snuggly, if this cozy-looking mohair version is anything to go by.

Maison Michel

Crafted from checked-patterned wool but featuring a leather brim, this New Abby cap from Maison Michel is a versatile combination of country style and urban attitude. — AFP-Relaxnews