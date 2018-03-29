Five vintage-inspired watches from Baselworld 2018

The Alpina Startimer Pilot Chronograph. — AFPBASEL, March 29 — Vintage timepieces have been proving popular at this year’s Baselworld luxury watch fair, which wrapped up Tuesday, inspired by watchmakers’ heritage models. With revisited classics, homages to aviation and motor racing, or straightforward anniversary reissues, watch brands have been busy updating legendary creations with contemporary details. Here’s a look at some of the vintage-inspired timepieces spotted at the 2018 world watch and jewellery show.

Alpina Startimer Pilot Chronograph

Fifty years ago, Alpina was the official supplier for military aviation watches to continental air forces. In 2018, the firm is paying homage to its past in aviation history with the “Startimer Pilot Chronograph”. The watch has a stainless steel case and a dial available in several colours (beige, navy blue, black) with luminous indexes. Straps come in blue or black nylon or in steel, depending on the version. The watch uses the AL-371 quartz chronograph movement and features hours, minutes, seconds, a chronograph, a date window and days of the week.

Price: From €695 (RM3,313)

Website: www.alpinawatches.com

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Steel Heritage

Bell & Ross is also celebrating its heritage and the firm’s close links to the aviation world with the “BR V2-92 Steel Heritage.” In line with the vintage spirit of the “Heritage” collection, this new timepiece is inspired by aircraft instrument panels of the 1960s. The watch has a matte black dial and sand-coloured Arabic numerals. The case is updated with a 41mm size and the automatic movement ensures hours, minutes, central seconds and date functions. The watch comes with a satin-polished steel strap or a black rubber strap.

Price: From €2,600

Website: www.bellross.com

RESERVOIR GT Tour Carbon

RESERVOIR is celebrating the golden age of motor racing with the “GT Tour Carbon,” which nods to the sport in several ways. This limited-series watch has a 43mm carbon case and a “sandblast” finish on the dial, recalling the surface coating of legendary racetracks. The matte black dial and red retrograde minutes hand echo dashboard dials, while the power reserve hand evokes a fuel or oil gauge. The watch comes with a leather strap.

Price: €5,600

Website: www.reservoir-watch.com

Mido Multifort Datometer

Mido is celebrating its 100th anniversary by reinterpreting one of its iconic watches, the “Multifort Datometer,” launched in 1939. While maintaining the aesthetics of the original model, the 2018 version sees its dimensions and mechanics updated. The watch has a 40mm stainless steel case with a satin-effect rose-gold PVD finish and a silver-coloured dial with a lightly sandblasted finish. It features a rose-gold-finished date hand with a red tip. The watch runs on the Calibre 80, an automatic movement with up to 80 hours’ power reserve, and comes with a brown calfskin strap. Limited to 1,918 editions.

Price: Approximately €979

Website: www.midowatches.com

Zenith Pilot Type 20 Extra Special 40mm

Zenith also pays tribute to the aeronautical world, bringing a bronze case to its “Pilot Type 20 Extra Special 40mm.” With its vintage design, this watch stands out with its large fluted crown and big, luminous Arabic numerals. Here, it is modernised with a 40mm case. The watch uses the Zenith 679 Elite self-winding mechanical movement and has hours, minutes and central seconds functions.

Price: On request.

Website: www.zenith-watches.com — AFP-Relaxnews