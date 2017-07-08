Five unmissable solo shows in the US this summer

‘Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive’ in New York. — Pictures courtesy of The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Archives NEW YORK, July 8 — Here are five monographic exhibitions of work by major figures of art and design for culture vultures heading stateside this summer.

‘Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive’ until October 1, 2017, MoMA, New York

MoMA is paying homage to Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the 20 century’s most renowned and prolific architects, with an anthology exhibition marking the 150th anniversary of his birth. Featuring around 450 works dating from the 1890s to the 1950s, the exhibition includes architectural drawings, models, building fragments, films, television broadcasts, print media, furniture, tableware, textiles, paintings, photographs, and scrapbooks.

‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’ until September 4, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The Met Costume Institute’s major annual exhibition celebrates the work of fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, known for her avant-garde creations and ability to challenge conventional notions of beauty, good taste and fashionability. The exhibition includes almost 140 designs from Comme des Garçons womenswear collections from the 1980s to the present day.

‘Calder: Hypermobility’ until October 23, 2017, at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

This exhibition focuses on movement and sound in the work of Alexander Calder. It features a selection of key sculptures and offers visitors the opportunity to discover and experience the works in motion.

‘Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist’ until September 10, 2017, at the Art Institute of Chicago

Moving beyond Paul Gauguin’s renowned work as a painter, the Art Institue of Chicago is focusing on the artist’s lesser-known ceramic creations. Featuring some 240 works, the exhibition includes the largest ever public presentation of his existing ceramics, and considers Gauguin’s radically inventive art-making processes resulting from the material explorations of his many and varied residences from France to the Polynesian islands.

‘Ettore Sottsass, Design Radical’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, opens July 21. ‘Ettore Sottsass, Design Radical’ from July 21 to October 8, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The Met is celebrating the centenary of the birth of Ettore Sottsass with a retrospective of work by the Italian designer, including architectural drawings, interiors, furniture, machines, ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles and patterns, paintings and photographs. The exhibition presents Sottsass’s work in dialogue with the ancient and contemporary objects that inspired him, as well as his influence on designers today. — AFP-Relaxnews