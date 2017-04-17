Five spring/summer 2017 fragrances with a vacation vibe

'La Fille de l'Air edition Monoi' by Courreges — Picture courtesy of CourregesPARIS, April 17 — While some brands channel natural inspirations with their summer fragrances and others focus on sensual and gourmand aromas, 2017’s spring/summer releases also take the senses on a voyage to far-flung lands. A host of men’s, women’s and unisex fragrances bring aromas from exotic destinations to this year’s summer scents, from Brazil to California, Cadaqués and New Mexico. Here’s a look at five of this season’s fragrances with a vacation vibe.

'Escada Fiesta Carioca' by Escada. — Picture courtesy of Escada

“Fiesta Carioca” by Escada

Escada is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its limited-edition summer scents with “Fiesta Carioca,” inspired by vibrant and colourful Brazilian festivities. The fragrance takes the senses on a journey into summer with its brightly-coloured bottle and notes of Brazilian passionfruit, raspberry, passion flower, orange blossom, musk and cedarwood. The eau de toilette is accompanied by a body lotion.

Limited edition.

Price: from €40 (RM187) for 30 ml.

Website: www.escada-fragrances.com

'Sunrise in Cadaques' by Salvador Dali — Picture courtesy of Salvador Dali“Sunrise in Cadaquès” by Salvador Dali

Salvador Dali captures the light of Cadaquès, a Spanish fishing port on the Mediterranean, in a sunny fragrance that whisks you to a joyful destination. Created by perfumer Vincent Ricord, this fresh floriental mixes notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, elemi and pink pepper with a floral bouquet of iris, jasmine and immortelle flower. Base notes bring more sensual aromas of musk, patchouli, labdanum and Balsam of Peru. The distinctive bottle has a translucent finish that fades from orange to pink to blue.

Out now from accredited retailers and online.

Price: from €30 for 30 ml.

Website: www.parfums-salvadordali.com

'CK One Summer 2017' by Calvin Klein — Picture courtesy of Calvin Klein“CK One Summer 2017” by Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has unveiled a 2017 edition of “CK One Summer,” a unisex fragrance inspired by desert festivals and partying until sunrise. The campaign was shot in the dramatic landscape of White Sands National Monument in the northern Chihuahuan Desert in the US state of New Mexico. The fragrance is a fiery and spicy blend of lime, citron and cucumber, a hot trio of peppers, creamy musk, guaiac wood and saffron. The bright blue shade of the bottle evokes a summery vacation theme.

On sale from April 2017.

Price: €59 for 100 ml.

Website: www.calvinklein.us

'GUESS 1981' by Guess Parfums— Picture courtesy of Guess Parfums“GUESS 1981” by Guess Parfums

Guess has a new female fragrance called “GUESS 1981,” a musky floral scent created by perfumer Stephen Nilsen. Described as sophisticated, elegant and graceful, the scent evokes the essence of the Guess girl and her California dreams. It has notes of violet, ambrette, jasmine petals, pear, sandalwood, cedarwood, amber and musk. The round bottle reveals a powder pink concoction within.

On sale from April 2017.

Price: from €24 for 30 ml.

Website: www.guess.eu

“La Fille de l’Air édition Monoï” by Courrèges

Courrèges presents a new edition of its “La Fille de l’Air” fragrance, taking the senses on a trip to the Pacific Islands with aromas that stir vacation vibes. Perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin captures the mood with notes of bergamot and neroli with orange blossom absolute. Base notes bring addictive aromas of monoi oil and vanilla.

Out from May 2017 via Courrèges fragrance stockists.

Price: from €71 for 50 ml.

Website: www.courreges.com — AFP-Relaxnews