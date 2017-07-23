Five products for the perfect beach hair

The Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 23 — Laidback, beachy hair is the perfect summer beauty accessory, but vacation season comes with plenty of its own pitfalls when it comes to haircare. UV exposure, chlorine and sea salt can all wreak havoc on your tresses, leaving you with dry, crispy locks come September. Here are five styling products that will keep you looking the part this summer, while protecting your hair at the same time.

Memory Mist, Ouai

First things first — sun protection is key during the summer months, and that goes for your hair as well as your skin. Several heat protection sprays now offer UV protection too, making them the easiest way to keep your hair in good condition while at the beach. Memory Mist by Ouai safeguards against the colour alteration and oxidation caused by UV damage, and also promises to hold your style in place until the next wash.

US$28 (RM120) from theouai.com.

24K Beach Glam Mineral Wave Spray, Sally Hershberger

The sticky, drying salt sprays of old have been revamped, meaning you no longer have to deal with clumpy products in order to perfect the surfer vibe of your dreams. Sally Hershberger’s new 24K Beach Glam Mineral Wave Spray uses natural minerals to recreate the look instead.

US$28, from sallyhershberger.com.

Sea Texture Cream, Verb

If salt sprays still aren’t your thing, then try a cream, such as Verb’s new Sea Texture Cream. Made with sunflower seed extract, to help provide UV protection, it promises to boost volume as well as encourage hair to form soft waves.

US$14 from sephora.com.

Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, Ouidad

Humidity can be a deal breaker when it comes to good hair days, especially if you have curls. Luckily, Ouidad has just updated its Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel with Anti-Frizz Nano Technology to better protect the hair cuticles from damage in humid summery climes.

US$10 from www.ouidad.com.

Chance Eau Tendre, Chanel

Fragrance at the beach is a little too much, but hair mists are having a moment, so try adding a spritz into your beach routine for a fun finish. Chanel’s Chance Eau Tendre features notes of grapefruit, jasmine and white musk for a light, summery vibe.

US$55 from chanel.com. — AFP-Relaxnews