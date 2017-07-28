Five of the hottest lipsticks released this year

Clinique + Jonathan Adler: Pop Lip Colour + Primer. — Pictures Courtesy of CliniqueNEW YORK, July 28 — It’s that time of year again... National Lipstick Day falls on July 29, and to mark the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest lipstick launches to hit the beauty shelves over the last few months.

Clinique x Jonathan Adler

When Clinique revealed back in June that it was teaming up with designer Jonathan Adler on a makeup range, beauty fans knew they were in for some slick packaging. The collaboration didn’t disappoint, seamlessly blending form and function. We love the Pop Lip Colour and Primer in ‘Santorini Pop’, which was inspired by the Greek island, one of Adler’s favourite destinations.

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick.L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris has updated its famous ‘Colour Riche’ lipstick line with a new ‘Colour Riche Matte’ series in 16 daring shades. The creamy-textured product contains highly pigmented colours for a deep, striking tone, as well as jojoba oil to keep lips hydrated.

MAC x Steve J & Yoni P

Korean fashion designers Steve J and Yoni P are the latest creatives to have found themselves snapped up by MAC Cosmetics. Their playful collaboration fuses K-pop influences with seriously vibrant lipstick hues, such as this ‘Candy Yum Yum’ neon pink shade.

Givenchy Le Rouge Sculpt Two-Tone Lipstick. — Picture Courtesy of CliniqueGivenchy

French fashion house Givenchy became the latest brand to succumb to the temptation of the dual-toned lipstick earlier this year, launching ‘Le Rouge Sculpt Two Tone Lipstick’. The ombré product leaves the centre of the lips covered in a lighter colour than the edges for a contemporary look.

Huda Beauty

The Huda Beauty brand is going from strength to strength, scoring another win this summer with the launch of its ‘Lip Strobe’ glosses. The frosted metallic colours are designed to be worn solo or on top of a regular lipstick, for extra bite. — AFP-Relaxnews