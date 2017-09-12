Five must-have men’s fragrances for fall 2017

The ‘Y’ by Yves Saint Laurent celebrates the trailblazing spirit and audacity of generation Y. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 12 — Fall is a good time to make a change, whether it’s a wardrobe update, a beauty revamp or switching to a new scent. Fresh and fruity summer perfumes are slowly giving way to richer fragrances, in line with the upcoming season. This fall, brands have got particularly creative with a new line-up of intense and addictive seasonal scents. Here are five must-have men’s fragrances for fall 2017.

Y by Yves Saint Laurent

Named in homage to the legendary designer while also nodding to millennials, “Y” is a scent that celebrates the trailblazing spirit and audacity of generation Y. Developed by Dominique Ropion, the fragrance has top notes of aldehydes, bergamot and ginger, matched with notes of geranium absolute, fir balsam, ambergris and incense. (Website: www.yslbeautyus.com)

L’Eau Majeure d’lssey by Issey Miyake

For fall 2017, Issey Miyake has revisited one of its iconic masculine fragrances, “L’Eau d’lssey pour Homme,” launched in 1994. Symbolising the movement and strength of the ocean, this new scent from Aurélien Guichard and Fabrice Pellegrin opens with a fruity citrus cocktail (bergamot, grapefruit), along with a salty woody accord and a cashmerean base. (Website: www.isseymiyakeparfums.com)

Pure XS by Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne is turning up the heat for 2017 with “Pure XS”, a new fragrance embodying eroticism, power and attraction. The Eau de Toilette was created by perfumers Anne Flipo and Caroline Dumur, who developed a scent blending almost icy ginger aromas with notes of plant sap, thyme, cinnamon, vanilla and myrrh. (Website: www.pacorabanne.com/en/fragrances)

Bad Intense by Diesel

Diesel’s notorious bad boy returns this fall in a more intense, more sensual, more captivating and more addictive iteration than previous editions. “Bad Intense” has notes of bergamot and cardamom, lifted with notes of saffron, nutmeg and cinnamon, and with a caviar accord. Base notes bring a tobacco accord, matched with vanilla, labdanum and benzoin notes. (Website: https://shop.diesel.com)

L’Homme Lacoste by Lacoste

Paying homage to the origins of the iconic crocodile, Lacoste’s signature emblem, “L’Homme Lacoste” is also an ode to the various qualities of René Lacoste, the label’s co-founder, such as persistence, determination, instinct and audacity. The fragrance features notes of mandarin, orange essence, quince and rhubarb, matched with black pepper, ginger, jasmine, almond, cedarwood, dry amber, musk and vanilla aromas. (Website: www.lacoste.com) — AFP-Relaxnews