Five models who dominated Fashion Month

Charlee Fraser at Elie Saab 2018 Spring/Summer. ― AFP pixLONDON, Oct 7 ― Fashion Month is over for another season, but which models dominated the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris this September?

While the Spring/Summer 2018 shows certainly featured a lot of famous faces ― think Kaia Gerber's breakout presentations, and Bella and Gigi Hadid taking on the catwalk together ― the most in-demand models from this season enjoy slightly lower profiles. Here are the five models who walked in the most shows, according to tag-walk.com:

Charlee Fraser

Australian model Charlee Fraser walked in no fewer than 50 shows for SS18, including Tom Ford, Stella McCartney and Dior. She is also a popular choice for campaigns, having starred in Fall 2017 advertisements for Giorgio Armani and Givenchy Eyewear, amongst others.

Mckenna Hellam

US model Mckenna Hellam's big shows this season included Chanel, Valentino and Missoni, but she walked in a total of 50. She landed her first September issue magazine cover this year for Vogue Turkey, which she fronted alongside Charlee Fraser and Julia Hafstrom.

Lea Julian at Valentino 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear.Léa Julian

French breakout star Léa Julian's 47 show credits this season included Versace's star-studded presentation, as well as appearances at Givenchy and Moschino. She has appeared in editorials for Vogue Italia and Heroine, amongst others.

Leah Rodl

German star Leah Rodl took to the catwalk 46 times this season, with appearances at Balmain and Maison Margiela amongst her highlights. This year also saw her land her first major campaign, the Fall 2017 ad for Church's.

Cara Taylor

Alabama native Cara Taylor walked for 43 houses this season, including Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren and Fenty x Puma. She also fronts the F/W 2017 cover of CR Fashion Book, released in August. ― AFP-Relaxnews