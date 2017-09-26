Five key beauty trends from Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation for fashion house Missoni during the Men and Women's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows in Milan. — AFP picMILAN, Sept 26 — Milan Fashion Week put a colourful stamp on Spring/Summer 2018 beauty, with the Italian houses opting for bold lips, colourful winged eyeliner, and a shimmery bronzed glow.

Pastel eyes

One of the biggest catwalk trends seen on the Italian catwalks was for bright, vibrant eye makeup in playful pastels or neon hues. Missoni led the way with its thick, winged eyeliner in minty green and sky blue shades, while Marni paired contrasting shades for double the impact. Byblos got artistic with candy-toned eyeshadow applied all the way up to the brow bone, in shades of lime green, coral, and turquoise.

Golden girls

Versace and Les Copains both opted for a little glamour, with eye makeup that shimmered with flecks of gold and bronze. While Les Copains teamed the look with finger waves straight out of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Versace kept it modern with sleek blowouts.

Fake hair

Designers had fun with hairpieces this season, with Moschino dressing its models in gamine cropped wigs for a girlish spring look, and Fendi indulging its emo side with clip-in bangs that came in mermaid shades of green and teal.

Statement lip

The statement lip will always have a place on the catwalk, and this season’s interpretations came from Dolce & Gabbana, which opted for a classic siren red, Gucci, which went neon pink and teamed the look with retro aviator sunglasses, and Trussardi, which put a romantic spin on the trend by softening and blurring its cherry red lipstick around the edges, for a sweet, lived-in look.

Dewy skin

Minimal makeup also made an appearance in Milan, with Bottega Veneta applying liberal amounts of highlighter to its models’ otherwise bare faces. Prada also opted for a low-key look, teaming spiky bangs and bold brows with scrubbed-clean complexions. — AFP-Relaxnews