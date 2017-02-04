Five foolproof workouts that will help you fall asleep faster

Doing restorative yoga poses such as the Child's Pose (seen here) can help give you a more restful night. ― Picture courtesy of Elle SingaporeSINGAPORE, Feb 4 — Few things are more painful than lying awake at night, knowing that you need to get some shut-eye, but failing to do so.

You’re not alone though: According to studies, insomnia affects an estimated one-third of the adult population.

But don’t worry if you’re part of this statistic, there are exercises that are perfect for helping you to get a better night’s rest.

Think of it as a two-pronged approach: You not only get fitter, you feel more well-rested, because you sleep better.

Here are five simple ones you can include in your everyday routine:

1. Get running

That’s right. Who knew a good old-fashioned jog around the block could help you sleep better? Running is known to be effective at lowering stress levels by releasing mood-lifting hormones and regulating cortisol levels. The drop in your core body temperature after a run can also make you feel sleepy, which means you’ll be tempted to hit the sheets earlier.

2. Hit up some HIIT

High Intensity Interval Training not only helps your body burn off what you had for lunch, but the real reason this workout, well, works, is because this year’s standout fitness trend helps you to sleep better by simply tiring you out.

3. Try weightlifting

The thermal effect you get during strength training warms your body up internally (it’s creates a similar effect from taking a warm bath). The result of which is that it can help you to fall asleep more easily — and enjoy a deeper sleep.

4. Do some core power yoga

Research has shown that daily yoga practices are beneficial for those suffering from insomnia. The relaxing aspect of yoga helps to relieve stress, fatigue and tension, which helps to give you a more restful sleep. The benefit of increased flexibility allows your body to relax more quickly when you’re falling asleep.

5. Relax with restorative yoga poses

For those who can’t fit a yoga workout in their everyday schedule, spending a few minutes on restorative yoga poses such as the Child’s Pose (or Balasana) and the Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) will also help you to enjoy better sleep. These poses are good for calming your nervous system and deepening breaths, which gets your body ready for restful sleep. ― TODAY

A version of this story first appeared on ELLE.sg.