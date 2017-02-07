Five chic and stylish watches for Valentine’s Day

Bella Ora by Tissot. — Tissot handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsPARIS, Feb 7 — As Valentine’s Day approaches, plenty of lovebirds will still be on the lookout for the perfect gift. For an original alternative to jewellery, perfume and other traditional gift ideas, why not pick a chic, stylish casual watch for that special someone? Look out for his and hers combos with identical models for men and women to match your partner perfectly.

His and hers City watches from Michel Herbelin

The French watchmaker isn’t just making models for Madame this Valentine’s Day, with a duo of stylish timepieces out for loved-up couples. The watches are identical in design but different in size (30.5mm for the women’s model and 38.7mm for the men’s version). They use a Swiss quartz movement and have hours and minutes hands plus a date window at six o’ clock. Both watches come with a smooth black leather strap.

Price: €295 (RM1,403) per watch or €590 (RM2,806) for the pair

City watches by Michel Herbelin. — Michel Herbelin handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsAddict by Calvin Klein

Addict by Calvin Klein. — Calvin Klein handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsCalvin Klein is channeling elegant, refined style with a highly feminine watch design for Valentine’s Day 2017. The “Addict” has a polished stainless steel case and strap with a pink PVD coating and a silver dial. Its round design is full of sleek curves. It uses a Swiss quartz movement and is water-resistant to 3 bars (30 metres). The “Addict” is available in two sizes: S or M.

Price: €319

Poiray special-edition Valentine’s Day straps

Poiray has a new set of straps for its emblematic “Ma Première” and “Ma Préférée” watch ranges for Valentine’s Day. The brand’s iconic interchangeable straps have been released in a selection of stylish and highly feminine shades of pink, selected by new creative director Aurélie Bidermann. The limited edition straps are made from calfskin and have a smooth finish.

Price: €120 each

Poiray special-edition Valentine’s Day straps. — Poiray handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsBella Ora by Tissot

The Swiss watchmaker has a seductive timepiece in the colors of passion and love. The “Bella Ora” has a simply stylish mother-of-pearl dial set in a rose gold PVD surround with rounded edges. It has leather strap finished in red to evoke love and romance. This feminine wristwatch has a quartz movement and a battery end-of-life indicator.

Price: €395

Valentine’s Day 2017 watch by Blancpain

Valentine’s Day 2017 watch by Blancpain. — Blancpain handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsThe watchmaker offers an exceptional design specially crafted for lovers, featuring a steel bezel and horns set with 68 diamonds, a mother-of-pearl dial set with eight diamonds, and two interchangeable alligator straps in red and white, symbolising purity and passion. In a nod to cupid, the seconds hand takes the form of an arrow, and a heart motif with 19 rubies decorates the dial at 12 o’ clock. This watch uses the new high-precision 913 caliber with hours, minutes and seconds hands. The watch is a limited edition creation available in 99 numbered and engraved pieces.

Price: €13,970 — AFP-Relaxnews