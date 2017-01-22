Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:49 am GMT+8

Five beauty treats for Valentine’s Day

Sunday January 22, 2017
10:26 AM GMT+8

Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection. — Pictures courtesy of Sophie Delaporte pour RepettoToo Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection. — Pictures courtesy of Sophie Delaporte pour RepettoNEW YORK, Jan 22 — If you’re a beauty lover then what better way to treat yourself or someone special this Valentine’s Day than with a new addition to one’s makeup bag? Here are some ideas.

Repetto ‘Le Ballet Blanc’.Repetto ‘Le Ballet Blanc’.

Repetto
Inspired by the romance of the ballet Swan Lake, dance brand Repetto has introduced a new limited-edition fragrance named ‘Le Ballet Blanc’. Set to launch on January 30, the scent blends fruity top notes of blackberry and mandarin zest with Arabian jasmine and white musk for a sweet finish.

Lush
Prep your pout with this ‘The Kiss’ lip scrub, from Lush’s Valentine’s Day collection. The vegan scrub contains sea salt, castor sugar and cocoa butter to buff, smooth and hydrate the lips.

Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together
Cosmetic giants Kat Von D and Too Faced have joined forces on this limited edition eye shadow palette, which contains 12 different shadows designed with mixing and matching in mind. Even better, it comes in a magnetic heart-shaped case.

Slip pillowcase. Slip pillowcase. Slip
Make your beauty sleep work harder, by investing in a silk pillowcase — said to be one of the most effective ways to combat hair breakage and the dreaded morning facial wrinkles. Slip’s version is made from 100 per cent silk and comes in a variety of colours, including this sweet blush tone.

‘Joie de Vivre’ by Laura Mercier. ‘Joie de Vivre’ by Laura Mercier. Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier’s new Spring makeup collection, the aptly named ‘Joie de Vivre’, has been designed to capture the romance and optimism that comes with the season. Draw attention to the lips with the new ‘Velour Lovers Lip Colour’, which comes in 19 different hues and contains mango butter for a soft, smooth finish. — AFP-Relaxnews

