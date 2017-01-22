Five beauty treats for Valentine’s Day

If you're a beauty lover then what better way to treat yourself or someone special this Valentine's Day than with a new addition to one's makeup bag? Here are some ideas.

Repetto ‘Le Ballet Blanc’.

Repetto

Inspired by the romance of the ballet Swan Lake, dance brand Repetto has introduced a new limited-edition fragrance named ‘Le Ballet Blanc’. Set to launch on January 30, the scent blends fruity top notes of blackberry and mandarin zest with Arabian jasmine and white musk for a sweet finish.

Lush

Prep your pout with this ‘The Kiss’ lip scrub, from Lush’s Valentine’s Day collection. The vegan scrub contains sea salt, castor sugar and cocoa butter to buff, smooth and hydrate the lips.

Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together

Cosmetic giants Kat Von D and Too Faced have joined forces on this limited edition eye shadow palette, which contains 12 different shadows designed with mixing and matching in mind. Even better, it comes in a magnetic heart-shaped case.

Slip pillowcase. Slip

Make your beauty sleep work harder, by investing in a silk pillowcase — said to be one of the most effective ways to combat hair breakage and the dreaded morning facial wrinkles. Slip’s version is made from 100 per cent silk and comes in a variety of colours, including this sweet blush tone.

‘Joie de Vivre’ by Laura Mercier. Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier’s new Spring makeup collection, the aptly named ‘Joie de Vivre’, has been designed to capture the romance and optimism that comes with the season. Draw attention to the lips with the new ‘Velour Lovers Lip Colour’, which comes in 19 different hues and contains mango butter for a soft, smooth finish. — AFP-Relaxnews