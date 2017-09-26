Five Asian countries contribute to 60pc of all plastic waste in the ocean (VIDEO)

Various studies have shown that plastic pollution negatively impacts marine animals, and may be indirectly affecting humans through the food chain. — IStock.com pic via AFPGENEVA, Sept 26 — According to a study from Ocean Conservancy called Stemming the Tide, 55-60 per cent of plastic polluting the oceans comes from five countries: China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam.

Uncollected and mismanaged waste on land accounts for about 80 per cent of the 8 million metric tons of trash that flow into the oceans each year.

Environmental organisation Greenpeace claims corporations are also at fault for selling products in single-use plastic packaging, especially in so-called ‘sachet economies’ like the Philippines.

Fortunately, improving waste management practices in the five countries can result in a 45 per cent reduction of global plastic waste leakage by 2025.

In tackling plastic pollution, everyone has a role to play. From governments and big conglomerates to the people on the street every bit helps. — Reuters