Fitbit launches its first health and fitness smartwatch

Fitbit has announced the launch of Fitbit Ionic, calling it the ultimate health and fitness smartwatch. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Leading wearable brand Fitbit has revealed its first smartwatch, Fitbit Ionic, promising a highly personalized fitness experience never seen before in a smartwatch.

Designed for both experienced athletes and beginners who are just getting started, the Ionic is, according to Fitbit, its most advanced device yet, with a variety of high-tech features to track fitness at an even deeper level.

Suitable for a variety of sports, the Ionic will offer a personal trainer with Fitbit Coach with access to various workouts and coaching sessions; a running companion to track performance and allow you to see real-time pace and distance; a new swim exercise mode to track laps, exercise duration and calories burned; and improved heart-rate technology that can be used during cycling, interval training, running and more, as well as tracking resting heart rate 24/7 when not exercising.

To give an even more detailed look into health and performance, the Ionic provides GPS to accurately record metrics such as pace, distance, and elevation climbed, as well as a map of your walk, run or ride in the Fitbit app.

A new sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels could provide information about being at risk of sleep apnea.

The brand has also announced that more is still to come, revealing a partnership with Adidas on a Fitbit Ionic special edition watch in 2018 that will offer users expert training programs. Fitbit also plans to add Adidas’s new All Day app to the Ionic for further workout guidance.

At the moment the Ionic’s App Gallery is set to offer a range of health and fitness apps from Fitbit itself, as well as other partner apps such as those from music streaming service Pandora, social sports network Strava, and even an app to pay for your daily Starbucks without the need for your wallet or phone.

In addition to all of these new features, the Ionic also offers the functions that fans have come to expect from Fitbit, including step counting, calorie counting, floors climbed and sleep tracking, as well as standard smart watch notifications including call, text and calendar alerts, plus notifications from apps on your smartphone like Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Slack, Snapchat and more.

Fitbit Ionic is available for presale now on Fitbit.com and at select online retailers for US$299.95 (RM1,279.75).

Ionic will be available worldwide beginning October 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews