First shots from upcoming Versace campaign revealed on Instagram

Naomi Campbell in the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, a tribute to Gianni Versace, shot by Steven Meisel. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 16 ― Some of the many models signed up to star in Versace's latest ads have started sharing pictures from the campaign, shot by American photographer Steven Meisel.

As announced Thursday, Versace has signed up a host of world-famous models to star in its latest advertising campaign for the Spring/Summer 2018 season. Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Raquel Zimmermann, Natalia Vodianova, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, Cara Taylor, Kaia Gerber and Grace Elizabeth have joined forces with the Italian fashion house to showcase a collection that pays tribute to Gianni Versace.

While Versace has merely teased the campaign on social media (the official shots will be revealed December 18), some of the ads' stars have used their Instagram accounts to share photos from the shoot. The fashion icons they feature can be seen wearing highly colorful pieces from the collection, with bold, vibrant prints.

This campaign, which the Italian fashion house calls “#VersaceTribute,” follows the major runway show staged in September by Donatella Versace in homage to her late brother Gianni. The label revisited a series of archive creations and enlisted five supermodels ― Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer ― to close the show. ― AFP-Relaxnews