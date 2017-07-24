First official photos of Tunku Aminah and husband-to-be released

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, pose in an official photograph that was released on July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, July 24 — With their nuptials just around the corner, the first official photos of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, have been released by the Johor Royal Press Office.

It is understood the two photos were taken last week at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru.

In the more formal one, they wear matching grey baju Melayu, while the second has a more casual setting.

The Johor Royal Council announced on July 16 that Tunku Aminah will be tying the knot with the former Tampines Rovers Football Club’s marketing manager on August 14.

The couple’s betrothal ceremony will be held on August 14 at Istana Bukit Serene followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

The bersanding ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day in the throne room of the Istana Besar.

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, pose in an official photograph that was released on July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picTunku Aminah, who was born on April 8, 1986, is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith.

A shared love of football is said to be one of the cornerstones of the couple’s relationship.

She is the President of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Dennis, who was born on May 1, 1989, in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam, Holland, was a semi-professional footballer for Lisse and VV Katwijk football clubs.

He worked as the JDT Concept Store and Cafe manager before becoming the marketing manager of Tampines Rovers Football Club in Singapore. Dennis converted to Islam on May 31, 2015.