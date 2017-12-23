First in-depth archaeological study on Pulau Ubin in Singapore begins

The interior of a gun emplacement of the Ubin Anti-Motor Torpedo Boat battery. Researchers are conducting the first in-depth archaeological survey, beginning with World War 2 historical artefacts on Pulau Ubin. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Researchers are on their latest quest to uncover another slice of Singapore’s history, with the start of an inaugural series of in-depth archaeological surveys on Pulau Ubin. They will begin by examining World War Two artefacts.

Led by the National Parks Board (NParks) and Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, the first of the surveys kicked off yesterday at the National Police Cadet Corps Campsite on the 10.2 sq km island.

The former site of the World War Two gun emplacement of the Ubin Anti-Motor Torpedo Boat battery, it is a rare surviving example of war relics found in Singapore.

Estimated to have been constructed between 1936 and 1939, the guns were positioned on Pulau Ubin to defend the Johor Straits from enemy ships and were part of a fortification along Singapore’s northeastern coast, running from Changi to Pulau Tekong.

The 18-month study, which will be split into three phrases, will document the archaeological and historical remains at selected sites on the island.

As part of the Ubin Project — which seeks ideas from the public on how to preserve the island’s rustic charm — the study will complement ongoing cultural heritage and biodiversity research on Pulau Ubin.

The findings will add to existing information about the island’s cultural heritage. Much of its history is still unknown despite the presence of a number of abandoned historical sites dating back to the 1800s.

Under the first phase of the study, fieldwork by the 12-member team will include surveys that identify, map, and record heritage features with basic sampling of surface collections. Subsurface probes may be used to analyse areas where there is a high probability of buried archaeological remains.

Iseas associate fellow Lim Chen Sian said the findings will be pivotal in shedding light on Singapore’s trade, economic and military history, and contribute to archaeological and historic research.

For instance, part of the study will investigate whether the former gun emplacement site was used during the Battle of Singapore or by the Japanese, what happened to it post-war, whether there was evidence of the guns mounted, or the presence of soldiers, he said.

Previously, there were only pedestrian surveys involving mainly visual inspection, from as early as 1949, Lim added. “It’s about creating an inventory at this stage, mapping it out, measuring everything, and making a blueprint.”

Depending on the findings of the first phrase, subsequent archaeological surveys may be conducted at the same areas or at the western part of the island.

Other areas of research include looking at aspects of social history, such as the roles supporting the military — the water coolies, washer women, or people who polished the soldiers’ boots, for instance.

“We know big events happened, but there are little things that tell a story as well... Archaeology doesn’t just give you the big macro picture, but (studying the activities of the soldiers) also evoke some kind of emotion (about what they went through),” said Lim.

The former gun emplacement site is in a restricted area, and NParks’ director for Pulau Ubin Robert Teo said the authorities will explore making it accessible to the public.

“There’s been a lot of work done on the cultural and natural heritage of Pulau Ubin, such as the biodiversity of wildlife,” said Teo. “This survey will give another layer of information to help us for future management, so this can be preserved and conserved for future generations to enjoy as well.”

There are nine of such gun emplacement sites in Singapore, such as at Changi Outer and Changi Inner (the present Changi Ferry terminal), two at Palau Tekong and one at Sentosa.

NParks is funding the study with S$38,000 (RM115,324) in cash, while Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute is contributing S$107,000 worth of manpower, equipment and expertise.