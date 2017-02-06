Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Fire hits Kuwait opera house

Smoke rises following a fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City February 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Smoke rises following a fire at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City February 6, 2017. — Reuters pic KUWAIT CITY, Feb 6 — A fire broke out today at a cultural centre in Kuwait that houses the Gulf state’s opera house, the fire department said.

The blaze started during maintenance work on the titanium roof, the department said in a statement on Twitter.

It said the fire was put out and caused no injuries.

Parts of the roof were seen to be missing after the blaze but it was unclear if that was the result of the maintenance work or the fire.

The centre was launched in October with a performance at the 2,000-seat opera house by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The sprawling 214,000-square-metre (2.3 million square feet) centre, located in the heart of the capital Kuwait City, cost US$750 million (RM3.32 billion). — AFP

