Festive Santa Claus fun race in Beijing (VIDEO)

BEIJING, Dec 24 — Hundreds of people in Beijing dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to participate in a festive race ahead of Christmas.

It took place in Chaoyang Park yesterday

Medals were given to participants who finished the race.

The event was organised by Lai Pao Ba, a running service station in the park. — Reuters Boys dressed in Santa Claus costumes arrive to participate a fun run ahead of Christmas Eve at Chaoyang park in Beijing December 23, 2017. — Reuters pic