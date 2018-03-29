Festive fireworks light up new Dior ‘Grand Soir’ watches

The ‘Dior Grand Soir Feux d’Artifice N°9’ watch by Dior Horlogerie. — AFP picPARIS, March 29 — Dior has revealed nine new “Grand Soir” watches. These unique creations are inspired by the enchanting and festive nature of fireworks, captured with gold, diamonds, sapphires, aventurine and feathers.

Nodding to Christian Dior’s taste for parties and festivities, this “Grand Soir” collection is characterised by an enchanting explosion of colour, precious stones and light. Festive colours and illuminations light up the watch dials, as well as their 36mm cases and black patent calfskin straps, featuring a fade-out of silver sparkles.

Dior’s “Grand Soir Feux d’Artifice” watches have white or rose gold cases paved with round snow-set diamonds and, for some versions, round sapphires. The dial is finished in glossy black lacquer, contrasting with bursts of different colours, depending on the model. Indeed, each model features a variety of precious stones (diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, pink sapphires and tsavorite garnet) and couture details (feathers).

These unique pieces have a quartz movement with adjustment corrector. They have hours and minutes hands, often set off-centre, and are water-resistant to 50 meters. Aventurine hand-engraved with gold brings a final precious touch to the caseback. — AFP-Relaxnews