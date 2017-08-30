Ferm Living adds a ‘decadent’ touch to its new collection

Hanging Tealight by Ferm Living. — AFP picROTTERDAM, Aug 30 — Danish design house Ferm Living has broken with its traditional Scandanavian image to pursue a new aesthetic.

“A touch of Nordic decadence” is the catchphrase for the latest collection by Ferm Living.

Customers of the Danish firm had grown used to gentle colours, muted prints and forms that evoked the 1950s and 1960s, but now the design house has embarked on a new path for its 2017 autumn-winter collection.

With a greater richness of materials and more sophisticated textures and volumes, the new collection is perhaps typified by the “Unfold Room Divider” (€1,199/RM3,294.79), which is formed of glossy lacquered panels with curved milled grooves that are finished in either pale pink, forest green or pale gray.

The pouf series (which starts at €599) is distinguished by sophisticated ribbed forms and velvet upholstery in dark green, blue and Bordeaux.

With regard to textiles, the new collection features stripes and organic forms, which are also present on the brand’s wallpaper (€81).

Cushions, on the other hand, are decorated with dark colored beetles (€109) and butterflies (€89).

Another key piece in the collection is the glass teapot, Still (€69), with its spherical tinted lid.

For the final touches to their new interior, Ferm Living has opted for lighting pieces in colors that trend towards brass, black and rust.

The new pieces will be available from October 19, with the exception of the Hanging Tealight which will be available from November 2. — AFP-Relaxnews