Fenty Puma by Rihanna will return to New York in September

Singer Rihanna bows while she greets guests at the end of her show Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, July 11 — After two seasons showing in Paris, the Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is set to return to New York in September for the Big Apple’s fashion week, revealed Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), yesterday.

While fashion houses such as Proenza Schouler and Rodarte have (temporarily) left New York to present new collections in Paris, Rihanna is taking her Fenty Puma line back across the Atlantic. The upcoming collection, for the spring/summer 2018 season, will be shown at New York fashion week, September 7-13.

This return to NYC is almost symbolic for Rihanna, since this is the city where her Puma line launched, with the signer’s first collection for brand showing in 2016.

The date and the location of this highly anticipated show are as yet unknown. Rihanna presented her most recent Fenty Puma collection at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France in Paris, back in March.

In the space of a few years, the Barbadian singer has made her name in the world of fashion. As well as becoming a creative director for Puma, she has also worked on collaborations with Manolo Blahnik and Chopard, and is a Dior ambassador. — AFP-Relaxnews