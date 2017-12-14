Fenty Beauty goes matte with new lipstick collection (VIDEO)

Rihanna's domination of the makeup industry is set to continue into the festive season, following the news that she is launching a new lipstick collection.

The superstar’s ‘Fenty Beauty’ brand is dropping 14 vivid new lipstick colours with a matte finish, dubbed the ‘Mattemoiselle’ collection, on December 26.

Riri took to Instagram to break the news to her 58.7 million fans, sharing a video clip offering a glimpse at the upcoming line alongside the caption “14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!!”

Among the colours on offer are ‘Clapback’, a navy blue that looks strikingly similar to a shade Rihanna teased on Instagram only last week, as well as ‘Midnight Wasabi’, a bold, olive green hue.

The hot pink and lavender blue shades she has been teasing on social media recently — fuelling rumours of an imminent new launch — also appear to feature in the series.

14 new @fentybeauty lipstick shades coming right up!! #MATTEMOISELLE drops online at 9am EST on Dec. 26 Be first in line @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST

‘Mattemoiselle’ will go on sale online at 9am EST on December 26, and will also be stocked globally in Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores.

Based on the brand’s runaway success so far, we can expect the new collection to be an instant crowd pleaser — since its launch back in September Fenty Beauty has consumed the headlines, earning widespread praise for its inclusive approach to makeup.

An initial 91-piece debut was swiftly followed by a holiday ‘Galaxy Collection’ and a ‘Stunna’ lip paint, and the business was recently named one of the ‘Inventions of the Year’ by Time Magazine. — AFP-Relaxnews