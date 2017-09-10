Fashion week: 10 models to watch out for on the runways

Kendall Jenner at the 2017-2018 Balmain autumn-winter show in Paris. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 10 — This week top models from the four corners of the globe began returning to the catwalks for a month of fashion weeks that will conclude in Paris on October 3.

Who are the models that are the most in demand for the 2018 spring-summer shows? Who are the ones who will spend the most time on the runways? And who is likely to cause the greatest sensation? Here's an in-depth look.

Catwalk stars and social networks

With respectively 123 million, 46 million and 15.6 million followers on social networks, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are among the most popular models aged under 25 on the planet. Not surprisingly, fashion houses and designers are more than eager to call on the services of these three young women, to put their new collections in the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner, who took to the runway for Tom Ford on Wednesday, September 6, before the kickoff of New York's fashion week (as did Gigi Hadid), will likely be back on the catwalk for Chanel, Miu Miu, Balmain and Fendi.

For her part, Gigi Hadid will naturally be the star of the show for Tommy Hilfiger, this time in London, and also on the runway for Versace, Chanel and Balmain, as will her sister Bella Hadid, a major star of this fashion week, who may also feature in the Alexandre Vauthier show.

Models in vogue

In high demand on the runways, and also for photo shoots for major brands, top models Vittoria Ceretti, Blanca Padilla and Faretta will likely be consumed by a blaze of limelight in the coming month of ready-to-wear shows.

Italian Vittoria Ceretti is without a doubt one of the revelations of 2017. The beautiful brunette has recently posed for Versace, Zara and Chanel, and strode down the catwalk more than 40 times in the course of the first five months of this year (Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Lanvin, Fendi), closing or opening the show on several occasions.

Spaniard Blanca Padilla, who has recently been selected for the next Victoria's Secret show, will also be in the spotlight. With close to 40 shows in the first half of 2017, the bubbly young woman is among the most sought-after models for fashion week.

Finally, Faretta is the model that brands are watching right now. Both for shows and campaigns, the young Croatian appears to be unstoppable, and is likely to cause a sensation on the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Marathon catwalkers

Less widely known than Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner or the likes of Hailey Baldwin or Lily-Rose Depp, they are nonetheless real queens of the catwalk and enthusiastically courted by designers for fashion week.

Jessie Bloemendaal featured in no less than 66 shows between January and May 2017, according to specialist website Models.com, which made her the model who had participated in the greatest number of shows in the first part of the year, ahead of France's Camille Hurel (62 shows), Australian Jess PW (55 shows) and China's He Cong (53 shows).

By way of comparison, Bella Hadid took part in 24 shows during the same period. Given the adulation in which they are held by the major fashion houses, these girls will be catwalking a marathon in the fashion month to come. — AFP-Rwlaxnews