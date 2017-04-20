Fashion icons light up NY’s Empire State Building

Projections are seen on the Empire State Building, celebrating Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s 150th anniversary on April 19, 2017 in New York. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 20 — New York’s famed Empire State Building lit up with sky-high iconic fashion photographs after nightfall yesterday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of style magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Beginning at 8:30pm (0830 GMT today) and slated to run until midnight, the north side of the building flashed iconic shoots and cultural moments from the pages of Harper’s into the New York skyline.

Among reproductions of the glossy pages set to shine over Manhattan, and streamed live on the magazine’s Facebook page, was Barbadian superstar Rihanna sitting in the mouth of Jaws.

Since 1976 the Empire State Building has traditionally changed the color of its tower lights to celebrate or commemorate different occasions and organizations throughout the year.

In 2012, they installed a new computer driven LED light system capable of displaying 16 million colors, which can change instantaneously. — Bernama