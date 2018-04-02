Fashion and lace collide in new ‘Haute Dentelle’ exhibition

Tiered Leavers Chantilly lace dress with lace by Solstiss, from Christian Dior's haute couture spring-summer 2017 collection. — Picture courtesy of DiorCALAIS, April 2 — Haute-couture lace is set to go under the spotlight this summer, with the opening of a new exhibition at the Museum of Lace and Fashion in Calais, France.

The museum, which is dedicated to handmade and mechanical lace, is presenting “Haute Dentelle,” a show that will explore the impact of the fabric on some of the most famous couture and ready-to-wear collections from the past five years, this June.

Comprising more than 60 pieces from a total of 14 prestigious luxury fashion houses, the exhibition will explore the effects of both hand techniques and machine techniques on the catwalk trends of the past few years.

Intricate pieces from Balenciaga, Valentino, Christian Dior and Viktor & Rolf will be on show, alongside garments from Maison Margiela, Ralph & Russo, Schiaparelli and more.

From elaborate lace gowns by Alberta Ferretti to sheer feathered dresses by Zuhair Murad and full-bodied skirts by Chanel, the exhibit will take visitors on a tour of the myriad, multifaceted ways that lace can be woven into trends, spanning a variety of shades, textures and embroideries.

The show will explore the techniques and handiwork that go into creating such delicate pieces using the iconic fabric, in addition to examining the contemporary, creative relationship between lace houses and fashion houses.

“Haute Dentelle” will run from June 9, 2018 through January 6, 2019.

For more information, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews