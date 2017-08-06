Fall’s biggest beauty stars

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses at the premiere of ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ in Los Angeles March 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — It has been an exciting few months for the beauty industry, with several new ambassadors being snapped up by the big brands. But what can we expect for this season? Here are five beauty muses to keep an eye on this fall.

Jessica Chastain

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is lending her star power to Ralph Lauren’s upcoming fragrance ‘Woman’, whose print and TV campaign will roll out in September. We’re expecting big things — the scent is the house’s first female fragrance launch since 2008.

Camila Cabello

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello was unveiled as the L’Oréal Paris Global Spokesperson at the end of July and we can’t wait to see what the partnership brings. The ex-Fifth Harmony star has big footsteps to fill — L’Oréal’s roster of past and present ambassadors includes Eva Longoria, Irina Shayk and Julianne Moore.

Jazmina Daniel

Beauty influencer Jazmina Daniel has become the latest self-made internet star to join the Cover Girl Collective, it was announced in July. The creative, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, made a name for herself thanks to her highly intricate lip artworks, which include a miniature portrait of Beyonce and a tribute to Harry Potter. She will work with the brand on the creative content and campaigns for its lip products, WWD reports.

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s newly-launched cosmetics line KKW Beauty proved an instant hit with fans earlier this summer, so all eyes will be on the star ahead of her rumoured fragrance launch towards the end of the year. She teased the project at the Forbes Women’s Summit back in June, revealing that she will be in control of every detail of the product.

Rihanna

Popstar and fashion designer Rihanna’s ‘Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’ project has been a long time coming, but September 8 will finally mark the launch date for the star’s debut makeup collection. Beauty fans everywhere will be on high alert for the big reveal. — AFP-Relaxnews