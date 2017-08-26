Fall nail trends: Kind of blue

NEW YORK, Aug 26 — Refresh and reset your beauty routine this fall with an injection of calming blue nail polish, one of the key trends for the new season.

Essie

Essie is channeling the Nineties with its new Fall 2017 collection, which features the baby pinks and deep wine reds synonymous with the era. However, it is the new shade ‘As If!’ that we are coveting—a powdery periwinkle blue that perfectly summarises that back-to-school feeling and will help you realize all your “Clueless” fantasies. The collection launches in September.

Christian Louboutin

In July, Christian Louboutin introduced two new energetic shades of nail color to its ‘Pops’ line of polishes, based on the brand’s new Loubi-Athlete Fall 2017 shoe collection. ‘Baraboum’ is a vibrant royal blue that reminds us of the ocean, and will lend a bold, summery edge to your fall outfits.

Burberry Runway

Burberry might have gone seasonless with its catwalk shows, but its latest ‘Runway Nails’ box set is perfect for Fall. Consisting of a trio of blue-infused hues—‘Sky Blue’, ‘Indigo’ and ‘Mist Grey’—this hat trick will get you in focus and on point for the new season. — AFP-Relaxnews