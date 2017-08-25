Fall nail trends: Autumnal shades

PARIS, Aug 25 — Channel the crisp, earthy shades of autumn this season with the smartest new nail polish collections on the market.

Soft and sophisticated dove greys, rich browns and rusty reds are one way to reset your beauty regime as we head into fall, and the beauty brands are on board. Here are three ways to get the look.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour by Chanel. — Handout via AFPChanel

Chanel takes things down a notch or two this season with new Fall 2017 shades of its ‘Le Vernis’ lacquer. ‘Horizon Line’ is a limited-edition mossy, misty green with undertones of gray that manages to look both grown-up and fashion-forward.

OPI

OPI’s Fall 2017 collection is inspired by the vivid colours of Iceland, so it comes as no surprise to see the earthy brown shade ‘That’s What Friends Are Thor’ in the line-up. The collection also contains a dove beige colour called ‘Icelanded a Bottle of OPI’, as well as the rich coffee hue ‘Krona-logical Order.’

Tom Ford

Tom Ford’s latest nail collection features pales pinks and fiery reds, but captures the essence of autumn with ‘Bordeaux Lust’, a deep burgundy red that comes with a high-shine finish for an extra elegant polish. — AFP-Relaxnews