Fall makeup trends: Think pink

May’s Met Gala saw Rihanna and several others put their own unique twist on pink eyeshadow for one of the most important red carpet dates in the fashion calendar. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 17 — Pink eye makeup was everywhere during the Fall/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear shows, and the look is also proving a hit away from the catwalk.

Back in February, the fashion world put its stamp of approval on the ‘pink eye’ look, with several fashion houses sending their models down the runway in rosy-hued makeup. From the soft, baby-pink wash of colour at Simone Rocha and Monse to the bright magenta shadow at Vivienne Westwood and the dusky, shimmery tones seen at La Perla, pink was on point everywhere.

The fashion pack embraced the trend immediately. May’s Met Gala saw Rihanna, Selena Gomez, model Taylor Hill and several others put their own unique twist on pink eyeshadow for one of the most important red carpet dates in the fashion calendar.

While Ri-Ri opted for a vibrant, holographic look that saw her use the ‘draping’ technique to apply pink iridescent colour all the way up to her brows and down to her cheekbones, Selena sported a deep fuscia shade, sculpted into a thick, winged stripe. Meanwhile, Taylor nailed two trends in one with her berry-toned ‘halo eyes’.

Even as we head into fall, the pink eye remains popular. At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on August 13, actress Lucy Hale used a deep ruby shadow to add sophistication to her look. Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is regularly spotted wearing a berry-toned eyeshadow, and her new ‘Birthday Collection’, the most recent makeup launch from her brand Kylie Cosmetics, featured several raspberry-inspired shades.

If you want to test the pink eye trend for the new season yourself you’ll be spoiled for choice. Lancome’s new ‘Olympia’s Wonderland‘ collection features a deep burgundy shade as part of its eye shadow palette, while Urban Decay’s new ‘Naked Heat‘ palette features shimmery rose hues alongside darker berry tones. Alternatively, check out Huda Beauty’s highly-anticipated ‘Desert Dusk‘ palette, which launches globally on September 18 and features a raft of pink-hued shades, from amethysts to rose-golds. — AFP-Relaxnews