Fall fashion: The cardigan is back

Multiple labels matched their cover ups to tops, dresses and pants for Fall 17, with Diesel Black Gold, Victoria Beckham and Akris (pic) leading the way. — AFP pixNEW YORK, Aug 15 — The shoulder season has officially arrived, and knowing how to dress in the ‘in-between’ weeks from the end of summer to the start of fall can be a tricky business. Luckily, the humble cardigan is back in fashion, and available for all your layering needs.

The cardigan is that rare fashion jewel: a versatile, practical piece that can easily make (or break) a statement look. The Fall/Winter 2017 catwalks were awash with them, and the trend remained strong throughout the Resort 2018 collections. Here’s how the fashion industry is suggesting you cover up this season.

Monochrome

A lightweight cardigan is the perfect way to tap into the monochrome trend without the overall look becoming too overbearing. Multiple labels matched their cover ups to tops, dresses and pants for Fall 17, with Diesel Black Gold, Victoria Beckham and Akris leading the way. Missoni took the concept one step further, matching loudly printed cardigans to trousers and turtlenecks for extra impact.

A sharp, belted cardigan can be an excellent way of elevating an outfit to business lunch level without actually adding formalwear. Gucci, Miu Miu and Brock Collection all sent models down the runway for Fall 17 wearing tailored cardigans that nipped in at the waist for a more formal silhouette.

Under suits

Alternatively, you could opt to throw on a cardigan under a formal suit jacket for a fresh take on three-piece formalwear, following a trend seen on the catwalks of Nina Ricci and Thome Browne. In Nina Ricci’s case, a thin cardigan, which was left open for a glimpse of lingerie, replaced the shirt in the suit lineup.

Cropped

Crop tops and bra tops continue to rule the streetwear scene, so it comes as no surprise that cardigans are shortening their hemlines, too. Dolce and Gabbana, Sibling, Agnès B. and Véronique Leroy were just some of the labels championing the mini-cardigan for this season.

Statement

As well as simply complementing outfits, cardigans make great solo statement pieces. No one understands this better than Sonia Rykiel, a house whose reputation was built on killer knitwear, and whose Fall 17 designs included structured cardigans with fluted sleeves and geometric hemlines. Jeremy Scott also sent models down the catwalk in nothing but outsized cardigans and tiny shorts, proving that it really is one of the most hard-working pieces you can have in your wardrobe. — AFP-Relaxnews