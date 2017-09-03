Fall beauty: Harness some plant power

Vitamin Nectar Moisture Glow Face Cream — Picture courtesy of Herbivore BotanicalsLONDON, Sept 3 — Plant power is one of the cornerstones of the beauty industry as we know it, but botanical skincare products have been getting a very millennial makeover of late, as consumers increasingly seek out natural ingredients. Here are five of the latest ways to inject a little greenery into your bathroom routine.

Jasmine Green Tea

Reap the alleged anti-inflammatory, antioxidant benefits of Jasmine Green Tea with Herbivore’s newest creation, a balancing toner that also promises to beat blemishes thanks to the addition of White Willow Bark in its ingredients list. All the ingredients in the product are food grade, organic, plant-based products.

Honey

The beauty benefits of honey are famous, and for good reason. Farm-grown botanicals brand Farmacy is now tapping into the trend with its new ‘Lightweight Moisturiser with Echinacea GreenEnvy Honey’, which is fabricated by the bees that live on the brand’s farm and pollinate the Echinacea GreenEnvy flowers. The moisturiser claims to harness the potent antioxidant powers of honey to leave skin soft, hydrated and glowing with health.

Rose, lime and cucumber

Natural and organic brand Neal’s Yard Remedies has joined forces with cookbook author Ella Mills on a limited-edition beauty range that includes this subtly fragranced body lotion, containing organically produced shea butter, lime oil and Rosa Damascena Flower Oil.

Bergamot and mandarin

Body oils are a big beauty trend at the moment, and British natural brand Votary is getting on board with its new Bergamot and Mandarin variety. Consisting of natural plant oils, it aims to lock moisture into the skin while simultaneously acting as a mood booster.

Citrus punch

Fresh’s new ‘Vitamin Nectar Moisture Glow Face Cream’ combines a naturalistic approach with a scientific one, resulting in an ingredients list that includes lemon and orange fruit extracts, a complex of vitamins C, E, and B5, and Glucosyl Hesperidin, a naturally derived flavonoid found in citrus fruits, to revive and nourish tired-looking skin.