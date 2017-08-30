Fall art highlights: Los Angeles (VIDEO)

Summer vacation may be over, but the fall, with its lower prices and lighter crowds, is the perfect time for a weekend getaway.

With this in mind, we’re looking at fall art happenings in a selection of international cities.

In this LA edition, a contemporary art museum moves shop, while a sweeping cultural event will focus all eyes on Latin American and Latino art.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Opening: September 9

Founded in 1984 as the Santa Monica Museum of Art, ICA LA is getting ready to reopen in a space designed by wHY in LA’s arts district. The inaugural exhibition “Martín Ramírez: His Life in Pictures, Another Interpretation” explores the Mexican artist’s experiences as a migrant laborer during the Great Depression. www.theicala.org

“Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA”

September 2017 - January 2018

A Getty initiative, this ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles is a collaborative effort among 70 arts institutions in Southern California. Hundreds of events are on the program. At the Getty, shows will focus on luxury arts in the ancient Americas and the shaping of the Latin American metropolis, among others. www.pacificstandardtime.org

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” at the Broad

October 21, 2017 - January 1, 2018

The first visiting special exhibition at the two-year-old Broad museum is sure to be a blockbuster. The Broad is the only California museum to host this exhibition of the Japanese artist’s immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms, six of which will be on display alongside large-scale installations, paintings, sculptures and works on paper, including brand-new works. https://www.thebroad.org/art/special-exhibitions/yayoi-kusama-infinity-mirrors

“PST” at the Marciano Art Foundation

October 19, 2017 - January 20, 218

From Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, the Marciano Art Foundation is one of the newest art museums in LA. Visit the space — housed in the long-closed Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard — for its exhibition spotlighting the Latin American artists in its collection. Note: admission is free but tickets must be reserved ahead of time. marcianoartfoundation.org/exhibition/pst-latin-american-artists-in-the-marciano-collection

The Brewery Artwalk

October 21-22

This twice-annual open studio weekend allows visitors to step inside the huge artist-in-residence community known as the Brewery Arts Complex. More than 100 participating resident-artists will show new works, be available to chat, and sell their works directly from their studios. breweryartwalk.com. — AFP-Relaxnews