Fall 2018 was reportedly the most racially diverse catwalk season

Anok Yai Instagram post 2018 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @anokyaiNEW YORK, March 24 — More women of color than ever before took to the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris during “Fashion Month” earlier this year, a new report claims.

According to The Fashion Spot’s latest Runway Diversity Report, 32.5% of the models cast to walk in the Fall/Winter 2018 shows this February and March were women of colour. The figure represents a 2.3% increase from the previous Spring 2018 season. Notable appearances included supermodel Anok Yai, who, upon opening the Prada show in February, became the first black woman to do so for 20 years. Overall, New York was found to be the most racially diverse fashion city during the Fall 2018 season, followed by London, Paris and finally, Milan.

Transgender and non-binary models also saw an increase in catwalk appearances this season, with 56 transgender models and eight non-binary models walking in a total of 52 shows. New York, Paris and London all featured more transgender and non-binary appearances than the last season.

However, when it comes to size, it seems the fashion industry is far from being diverse. Although plus-size models such as Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine have seen their profiles skyrocket recently, according to The Fashion Spot, merely 30 plus-size models walked in the Fall Fashion Month shows — down from 38 last season. Similarly, the number of women aged 50 plus also declined compared to last season, with the total standing at 13 models across all four cities — 14 fewer than Spring 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews