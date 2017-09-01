Fall 2017 makeup: Black is the key to colour enhancement for Givenchy

‘L’Ombre Couture Rosy Black’ from Givenchy’s ‘L’Autre Noir’ collection. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 1 — Pink with holographic highlights on the one hand and natural complexion looks on the other, this season cosmetics brands have very different ideas about makeup trends. Luxury fashion and perfume house Givenchy is no exception, what with the launch of a collection on the theme of black, or more precisely on the theme of an innovative black that highlights skin colour and texture. The “L’Autre Noir” line is available from official Givenchy sales points.

Having sought inspiration in the texture of ink for the 2017 spring-summer season, Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy’s makeup and colours artistic director, has now decided to explore black. Lest beauty addicts who have not fully understood be alarmed, we are not talking about a collection that is solely composed of dark colours, quite the contrary, because in this case black is employed to highlight skin colour and texture.

In a play of light and shadow, with multiple radiance and colour enhancing effects: Black is to play a wide-ranging new role in this daring and graphic makeup collection, notably by breathing life into innovative products that that will bring joy to the hearts of beauty addicts.

Sculpted lips

Givenchy is paying special attention to lips in this new 2017 autumn-winter collection. The centre piece of “L’Autre Noir”, “Le Rouge Sculpt” is Givenchy’s first two-tone lipstick, which combines colour and contour in a single tube. In more detail, the contour is composed of a tone-on-tone relative of the main colour, enriched with a highlighting black. The net result of all of this is that the primary colour is all the more luminous. This must-have is available in five shade harmonies that range from red to coral, and from pink to fuchsia and dark purple.

Also for the lips, Givenchy is proposing a “Gloss Noir Révélateur” that adapts to every smile. It can be used solo for a bitten-lips effect, or over lipstick to enhance brilliance and colour. For its part, the “Lip Liner Noir Révélateur” is an all-in-one that intensifies colour, creates relief, and prevents lipstick from bleeding.

Finally, to complete this offering for lips, the iconic Givenchy “Le Rouge” lipstick range has been extended to include seven new shades in tubes that are wrapped with genuine black leather: a red, a raspberry, a pink, a brown, a coral, a purple and a prune that will certainly meet the expectations of fans of this indispensable product.

A natural complexion with brilliant eyes

Givenchy presents “Blush Noir Révélateur”, a black formula that intensifies the natural prominence of cheekbones with a hint of pink. It is available in a limited edition that is suitable for every complexion.

Two new innovations for eyes complete this collection: The “Liner Vinyl Rosy Black” and “L’Ombre Couture Rosy Black”, which offer deep, dark, black shadows with pink and purple highlights. — AFP-Relaxnews