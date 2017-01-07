Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Fake Zouk club pops up in China

Saturday January 7, 2017
According to Singapore’s ‘Straits Times’ newspaper, the club called Zouk Changsha is located in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province. — TODAY picAccording to Singapore’s ‘Straits Times’ newspaper, the club called Zouk Changsha is located in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province. — TODAY picBEIJING, Jan 7 — From fake Ferraris to imitation iPhones, China counterfeiters have been busy mimicking the most popular brands on earth.

Now comes the news that iconic Singapore club Zouk is the latest big name to be accorded the dubious honour of being famous enough to be faked in China.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper, the club called Zouk Changsha is located in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province.

It is understood that promotional materials used by the fake club featured the Zouk logo alongside Zouk’s DJ Mag Top 100 ranking.

Of course, the only sister club in existence currently is Malaysia’s very own Zouk Kuala Lumpur.

A spokesman for Zouk was quoted as telling The Straits Times: “We have been aware since last year of Zouk Changsha’s events and them using our trademark.

“We are also aware that they have made reference to Zouk Singapore and our ranking as the No. 6 club in the world (based on the 2016 DJ Mag club polls) in some of their event posters and have also worked with credible sponsors (including Jaguar and Evisu) for some of their events.”

Meanwhile, Mashable reported that Zouk Singapore, which owns the Zouk trademark in China, had filed a complaint with the authorities in Changsha.

As a result, Zouk Changsha changed its name to “Zook” in its recent marketing collateral — although this still may not be enough to avoid a lawsuit, the website said.

