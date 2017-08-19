Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave

Saturday August 19, 2017
10:32 AM GMT+8

The billionaire internet mogul said in March that the couple was expecting a second child. — Reuters picThe billionaire internet mogul said in March that the couple was expecting a second child. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 19 — Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday he would be taking two months of paternity leave after the birth of his second daughter.

Zuckerberg said he would be taking advantage of Facebook’s option to take leaves in parts.

“I’ll take a month off to be with Priscilla (Chan) and the girls at the beginning, and then we’ll spend the whole month of December together as well,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg had also taken a two-month paternity leave following the birth of his first child, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in 2015.

The billionaire internet mogul said in March that the couple was expecting a second child. — Reuters

