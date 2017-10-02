Experimental beauty makes a return at Paris Fashion Week

Voluminous hair with lots of accessories at Comme des Garcons. — AFP picPARIS, Oct 2 — Paris Fashion Week hit a high this weekend, with adventurous make-up taking center stage on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks.

There were subdued beauty looks, of course, with major fashion houses Celine, Elie Saab and Givenchy all opting for minimalist, bare-faced looks with just a hint of foundation, highlighter or coral lip tint. But these were outshone by the bold, experimental looks seen elsewhere on the runways.

A glossy red lip at Masha Ma. — AFP picComme des Garcons, a house known for its conceptual take on all things fashion, led the way with a beauty look that revolved around voluminous, braided hair structures peppered with ribbons, bows and plastic toys. And the brand wasn't the only one feeling experimental — Vivienne Westwood's models showcased seriously playful make-up that ranged from glittery hand prints painted across the chin, to bands of metallic eyeshadow and hair stuck to the face in all directions.

Things were slightly more subtle at John Galliano, but the tousled hair, ‘imperfect' complexions and negative space eyeliner that connected the eyebrows to the outer corner of the eyes, made for a contemporary look. Masha Ma brought back the high-voltage, lacquered red lip with a pointed Cupid's bow for extra impact, teamed with spiky bangs and no discernable eye make-up.

Valentino, meanwhile, put a millennial spin on romantic make-up, opting for a shimmering pink eyeshadow that flushed from the eyelids out to the cheekbones for a result that was both ultra-feminine and slightly futuristic. — AFP-Relaxnews

Dramatic eyeshadow and hair stuck to the face at Vivienne Westwood. — AFP pic