Exhibition on Dutch printmaker Hercules Segers comes to the MET

Hercules Segers’ ‘Ruins of the Abbey of Rijnsburg’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 10 — Work by the experimental artist Hercules Segers (1590- circa 1638) will be on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York from February 13 through May 21, 2017.

“The Mysterious Landscapes of Hercules Segers” at the MET will be the first major US exhibition dedicated entirely to the Dutch artist, known for his otherworldly mountainous landscapes on coloured and canvas prints.

A forgotten genius

While many artists find their fame many centuries post-mortem, Segers’ legacy has seen the opposite. Relatively unknown outside printmaking circles today, in the Dutch Golden Age (around the 17th century) Seger’s work was highly appreciated — Rembrandt even owned eight of his paintings as well as a printing plate entitled “Tobias and the Angel,” which he then used in his own “Flight into Egypt”. Stadholder Frederik Hendrik and the King of Denmark also acquired Segers’ works for their collections.

Segers’ levels of innovation and experimentation in printmaking would not be equalled until the 20th century, making him a precursor of modern graphic art.

‘The Mysterious Landscapes of Hercules Segers’

Works by Hercules Segers are particularly rare. As such, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is loaning 74 prints, two oil sketches and one painting to the MET’s upcoming exhibition “The Mysterious Landscapes of Hercules Segers”. Other works to be exhibited come from the British Museum and the Kupferstich-kabinett at the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen cultural institution in Dresden, Germany.

The exhibition seeks to draw attention to, and rekindle admiration for Segers’ development as an artist, his experimental techniques and use of untraditional materials.

“The Mysterious Landscapes of Hercules Segers” is on display from February 13 through May 21, 2017 at the MET, New York. — AFP-Relaxnews