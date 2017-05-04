Last updated -- GMT+8

Exhibition of singer Tony Bennett’s paintings in New York (VIDEO)

Thursday May 4, 2017
10:19 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, May 4 — Legendary singer Tony Bennett hit the The Paley Centre for Media in New York to check out his paintings in a new exhibit, “Tony Bennett: Celebrating 90 Years of Artistry.”

Bennett says: “I've always done the two things that I love to do, which is sing and paint, and it's wonderful being honoured about it. I'm thrilled with it. I can't believe that they put them up so well and put nice frames on them all, very happy about it.”

The singer and painter celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

With more than 60 years in the spotlight, Bennett has accomplished a lot in his lifetime — including winning 19 Grammy awards plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Singer and artist Tony Bennett poses for a portrait before the opening of his art exhibition in New York May 3, 2017. — Reuters picSinger and artist Tony Bennett poses for a portrait before the opening of his art exhibition in New York May 3, 2017. — Reuters picBennett was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in 1926. His career took off in the 1950s, with his signature song, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, released in 1962.

He's also sung duets with some of the industry's biggest singers, including Bono, Amy Winehouse, and Lady Gaga.

“Tony Bennett: Celebrating 90 Years of Artistry” pairs nearly 40 paintings by Bennett with screenings of his musical performances.

The exhibit is free and runs through June 18. — Reuters

