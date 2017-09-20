Exhibition of Gianfranco Ferre’s jewellery to premiere in Italy

'Gianfranco Ferré. Under Another Light: Jewels and ornaments' Exhibition Palazzo Madama Turin. — AFP pic TURIN, Sept 20 — Known predominantly as a fashion designer, the late Gianfranco Ferré also created hundreds of jewel and ornamental pieces, which are to be showcased at a new exhibition in Turin, Italy, from October 12, 2017, through February 19, 2018.

Just over a decade after Ferré’s passing in 2007, the Milan-based Fondazione Gianfranco Ferré and Turin Museums Foundation will jointly oversee the latest exhibition over at the Hall of the Senate of Palazzo Madama in Turin, northern Italy.

Entitled “Gianfranco Ferré. Under Another Light: Jewels and Ornaments”, the Ferré retrospective — which reportedly took 18 months to produce—will focus on the lesser-known skills of the so-called “architect of fashion”: his talent with jewels and ornamental creation.

Two hundred jewel pieces were selected from around 350 ornaments by the exhibition’s curator Francesca Alfano Miglietti. Selections, created for the Italian designer’s fashion shows between 1980-2007, feature a variety of materials and precious gems: from polished stone, metal and ceramics to pearls, coral, crystals and Murano glass. Pieces include belts, rings and bracelets, as well as a 3D-printed copy of a piece originally executed in brass which will also be available to purchase for visitors.

The architect Franco Raggi was tasked with creating the exhibition’s design, which will showcase Ferré’s pieces in minimalist rust-covered iron cages and glass cases, created to contrast with the opulent architecture of the stately Hall of the Senate of Palazzo Madama.

The retrospective “Gianfranco Ferré. Under Another Light: Jewels and Ornaments” is organised as part of “Torino Design of the City”, a Turin-based week of events (October 10 - 16, 2017) celebrating design. — AFP-Relaxnews