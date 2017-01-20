Exclusive Moscow clinic for Putin and top officials (VIDEO)

MOSCOW, Jan 20 — An exclusive Moscow health clinic is planned for Vladimir Putin and his top officials. The Kremlin is proposing a three-storey building in the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital.

Design and planning papers show space for 10 inpatients at a time and communications systems that under Russian law are reserved for the country's leaders.

The clinic is estimated to cost 2.9 billion roubles (RM215.95 million). It will be fitted with VIP suites, a swimming pool, rooms where patients can hold meetings, and posts for aides.

A top-end health clinic is planned to serve President Vladimir Putin (picture) and other members of the Russian elite in Moscow. — File picIn a written reply, the Kremlin's property management department confirms a clinic will be built, but says it is for hundreds of state officials, including but not limited to the president and prime minister.

There's renewed demand for top-end healthcare under the control of the Russian state.

In the past two decades, Russia's elite have sought treatment abroad. However, the current standoff with the West has changed attitudes. — Reuters