‘Everesting’ Williamsburg Bridge

Austin Horse rides his bike while 'everesting' the Williamsburg Bridge. — Red Bull Content PoolNEW YORK, Aug 10 — The New York bike messenger has climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest on just two wheels.

Horse achieved the feat – known as ‘Everesting’ – in which he climbed the same vertical distance of 8,848 metres as the world’s tallest mountain by crossing the Williamsburg Bridge 264 consecutive times.

The novel record took him two days to complete and, in the process, he pedalled a whopping 373.7 miles.

‘Everesting’ is a relatively new phenomenon in cycling, first receiving attention within the cycling community in 2012 but with very simple rules

You pick your route with elevation and ride continuously until you’ve climbed the equivalent height of Everest, the record regulated by the app Strava.

Horse grew up in California and Texas where he became keen on bikes, two wheels becoming his workplace when he moved to New York and began work as a bike message.

He is also a three-time North American Cycling Courier Championship winner. — Red Bull/Reuters