Etude House’s first Malaysian flagship store is a delight for makeup lovers

The first Etude House flagship store is located at the Ground Floor of Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall. — Picture courtesy of Etude HouseKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Fans of famous South Korean cosmetic brand Etude House will be pleased to know that its first flagship at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall is going to bring out the fun in makeup.

The brightly-lit store will house more than 1,000 product lines ranging from cosmetics, skincare, body care, perfume, hair care, nail colours and more. Featuring a sweet colour-themed and trendy mood interior, the brand hopes its culture of Makeup Play will help provide customers with an enjoyable experience to discover their own unique beauty.

“At Etude House, we believe that makeup should be a fun experience. We hope our customers can spend a great and enjoyable time at our store, learning and discovering their beauty, the secret of Korean makeup innovation, and the fun of makeup through our quality products and store experience,’ said CEO of Etude Corporation Guemjoo Kwon.

“We hope all girls will experience fun with our MakeUp Play that embodies the core of our brand.”

The ‘Find Your Look’ section that presents the ‘Etude House Signature 9 Looks’ with distinctive product highlights and how-to video tutorials. — Picture courtesy of Etude House Special features at the flagship store include the “Find Your Look” section that presents Etude House’s “Signature 9 Looks” with distinctive product highlights. Customers will also be able to watch video tutorials and discover the looks as well as products that best suit them.

There is also a beauty interactive zone that will allow beauty junkies to select their ideal cushion compacts, plus a dedicated makeup studio with access to professional makeup services.

For those looking to make a statement with their makeup, you might want to check out the “Dear My Glass Tinting Lips-Talk” collection which allows cool customisation options. That’s right, the collection features 20 different lip shades and 20 uniquely designed lipstick cases —from pop art-inspired, quirky to pastel and sweet — to personalise according to your style.

You also have the option to engrave your lipstick of choice with the special engraving service available in three language selections: Korean, Malay and English.

In conjunction with the new store launch, a complimentary engraving service is redeemable with the purchase of one complete Lips-Talk set at a promotional price of RM56. So what are you waiting for, hurry on down and get your own personalised lippie.

Makeup lovers will be able to customise their lipstick with special case designs from pop art-inspired, quirky to pastel and sweet. — Picture courtesy of Etude House