Estée Lauder gives beauty training an AR makeover

YouCam Makeup and Estée Lauder expand global partnership. — Business Wire handout via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — As augmented reality (AR) technologies become increasingly important in the beauty industry, Estée Lauder is launching the first-ever AR makeup education programme.

The cosmetics giant has teamed up with the developer Perfect Corp, using its YouCam technology to bring live AR training sessions to the more than 17,000 beauty advisors it counts globally.

A private, interactive channel will allow Estée Lauder’s Global Education team to host real-time trainings and product briefings, which the beauty advisors can view and engage with directly from their mobile devices. Advisors will be able to virtually test out featured looks throughout the session, as well as contribute real-time questions and feedback.

“We believe this is a turning point in beauty education and leveraging technology,” said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder, in a statement.

The project is not the first time YouCam and Estée Lauder have worked together — back in April, the makeup brand used the AR technology for the launch of its Pure Color Love lipstick, encouraging customers to virtually try all 30 shades in 30 seconds. The brand has since rolled out a Virtual Try-On experience available on over 800 devices in stores and on the YouCam app. Earlier this month it also used the YouCam Look Transfer technology, which recognises the makeup shades used on models in campaigns and allows shoppers to recreate the look via Virtual Try-On, as part of an influencer launch event. The feature will be rolled out for consumers in store and through the YouCam app in 2018.

Virtual and augmented reality technologies have become popular marketing tools within the makeup industry over the past year, with companies such as Tarte, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancôme and L’Oreal offering customers various immersive virtual experiences. And it looks as though tutorials could be the next beauty concept to get a digital overhaul — earlier this week, NYX Professional Makeup and Samsung Electronics America unveiled a brand-new innovative virtual reality makeup tutorial via Samsung Gear VR, dubbed “Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup.” — AFP-Relaxnews