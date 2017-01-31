End of the muddy road for ‘Mr Tough Guy’ (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 31 — It's an eight-mile cross-country run with added difficulty. There's climbing elements. Underwater sections. And lots and lots of mud.

In the English midlands, the “Tough Guy” race ran it last ever competition on Sunday.

For its final outing 5,500 participants from over 40 countries turned up for the challenge. All signing a “death warrant” waiver.

Image of the last winner of the 'Mr Tough Guy' race from the Reuters video.French competitors, Nicolas Pascaug (Right) Cocco Sebastian (Left), says: “(I) Always think about running this course for four years and my friend accepted to come with me and run this crazy course.”

After winning what he said was a rather wet race in 1 hour 40 minutes and 47 seconds — John Albon was crowned Tough Guy 2017.

Tough guy race winner John Albon says: “Yeah, a lot of running to begin with, a lot of water at the end, lots of obstacles, lots of swimming, lots of jumping and everything, yeah it was good.”

For now, 2017 marks the end of a very unique competition for the “Tough Guy,” and for the tough girls too. — Reuters