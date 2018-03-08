Emily Ratajkowski is new Paco Rabanne fragrance ambassador

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. — AFP pic PARIS, March 8 — Yesterday, Paco Rabanne Parfums revealed actress and model Emily Ratajkowski as its latest global ambassador. She will be the face of the brand’s upcoming female fragrance, the name of which is yet to be announced.

Although a rare sight on Fashion Week runways, Ratajkowski is busy notching up a host of advertising contracts. Her charisma, audacity and confident femininity — not to mention her popularity — have caught the attention of major labels and designers all around the world. The latest addition to her impressive CV is a global ambassador role for Paco Rabanne fragrances.

The actress and model, who rose to fame in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video, will be the face of a new female fragrance from Paco Rabanne. The brand is yet to reveal the new scent’s name, composition or launch date.

23.9 million followers

With movie roles, modelling, design gigs, activism and — by extension — influencer status, Ratajkowski has managed to turn everything she touches into gold, and all in the space of a few years. As well as being signed up by top ready-to-wear labels (DKNY, The Kooples, Jason Wu) and major fashion magazines, Ratajkowski also happens to be incredibly popular on social media. All in all, she has no less than 23.9 million followers across her various accounts, with 16.7 million on Instagram alone. Then again, the model doesn’t hesitate to keep followers keen by posting pictures of her scantily clad self. This social media presence is a real boon for brands, which are increasingly looking at tapping into the millennial market. — AFP-Relaxnews